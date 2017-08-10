Chelsea lodge fresh £35m attempt for Arsenal ace

Premier League champions Chelsea have made a fresh £35m bid for Arsenal contract rebel Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain . The England international is assessing his Gunners future with his contract due to expire at the end of next season.

According to The Star, Oxlade-Chamberlain is tempted by a move to Stamford Bridge this summer as he will have the chance to compete in the Champions League. Meanwhile, the Blues also stand at an advantage of matching his wage demands which are currently at £120,000 a week.



Antonio Conte has expressed his frustration at the limited transfer activity this summer, and he is a huge admirer of Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is comfortable playing in various positions including central midfield.



The Blues had a £25m bid knocked back for the Ox earlier this month, and they have now tabled a renewed £35m offer in order to test the Gunners' resolve further.



Arsene Wenger has recently suggested that it is an ideal situation to have players in the first year of their contracts, and he is likely to push for the Ox's stay rather than sanctioning a move to a direct league rival.

