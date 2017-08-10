Jurgen Klopp admits no price is sufficient to prise away Coutinho

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that 'no price' will be sufficient to prise away Philippe Coutinho from Anfield this summer. The Brazil international has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks with the Reds believed to have turned down a second bid worth £90m from the Spanish giants.





Speaking to Sky Sports News, Klopp clarified that there is no valuation for his leading performer as the club are determined to have the best possible team on hand prior to the start of the new league season.



"From a financial standpoint, there is no price limit to let him go or a price that we are ready to give in," Klopp told Sky Sports News. "Our goal is to have the best possible team. So we want to keep our guys and add new ones. That is our plan."



Barcelona lost one of their prime players in Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain on a world-record £198m deal last week, and this has intensified their search for a new attacker before the Spanish transfer window closes on September 1.



Apart from Coutinho, Chelsea's Eden Hazard has also been linked with the Camp Nou outfit with Don Balon suggesting that the Belgian would find it hard to turn down a move to Ernesto Valverde's side.

