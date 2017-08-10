Chelsea nearing Joao Cancelo signing?

Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to sign Valencia's Joao Cancelo after Tottenham Hotspur pulled out of the race for his services. The Premier League champions have recruited the likes of Willy Caballero , Antonio Rudiger , Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata for a combined £127.5m this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Blues are close to announcing their fifth signing of the summer with Cancelo in line to join the club.The Portugal international has played a significant role for Los Che at right-back over the past two seasons, and he has been tipped to join the Blues in a £25m deal.



Antonio Conte is said to be disappointed with the club's transfer business this summer and he has highlighted the need to recruit at least four players before the close of the transfer window.



Apart from Cancelo, Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose and Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City are on the Blues wishlist for the month. Chelsea begin their defence of the Premier League title with a home game against Sean Dyche's Burnley on Saturday.

