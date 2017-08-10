PSG plot sensational raid on Monaco duo

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly deemed favourites to secure the services of Monaco pair Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho. The French champions have lost the likes of Bernardo Silva , Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy during this summer's transfer window.





According to The Daily Record, Unai Emery's side are planning a double raid on their Ligue 1 counterparts with both Mbappe and Fabinho on their radar - the former who could cost a staggering £163m.



Earlier this month, Les Parisiens made the headlines with the signing of Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record £198m, and they are now looking to strengthen their ranks further in order to progress beyond the quarter-final stage of the Champions League.



Monaco lifted their first French Ligue 1 in 17 years last term, but they could find it hard to retain their crown with the mass exodus of players from their title-winning squad.



Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are also weighing up a move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, although the Spanish club could snub negotiations due to their ongoing transfer ban.



Mbappe is also a transfer target for Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona while Fabinho continues to attract interest from long-time admirers Manchester United.

