PSG plot sensational raid on Monaco duo
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly deemed favourites to secure the services of Monaco pair Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho. The French champions have lost the likes of Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy during this summer's transfer window.
According to The Daily Record, Unai Emery's side are planning a double raid on their Ligue 1 counterparts with both Mbappe and Fabinho on their radar - the former who could cost a staggering £163m.
Earlier this month, Les Parisiens made the headlines with the signing of Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record £198m, and they are now looking to strengthen their ranks further in order to progress beyond the quarter-final stage of the Champions League.
Monaco lifted their first French Ligue 1 in 17 years last term, but they could find it hard to retain their crown with the mass exodus of players from their title-winning squad.
Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are also weighing up a move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, although the Spanish club could snub negotiations due to their ongoing transfer ban.
Mbappe is also a transfer target for Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona while Fabinho continues to attract interest from long-time admirers Manchester United.