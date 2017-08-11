Arsene Wenger doubtful over Alexis Sanchez stay

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that he is uncertain whether Alexis Sanchez would extend his stay beyond the end of next season.

The Chile international has been strongly linked with the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain this summer despite Wenger stating that the attacker will honour the final year of his contract.



Speaking to SFR Sport, Wenger insisted that he has a firm intention to keep hold of his attacker, but he is 'not super optimistic' about the contract renewal.



"In the short term he will remain an Arsenal player. Whether we manage to get him to sign an extension or not… we have so far not been able to. On that level I am not super optimistic. We have the firm intention not to sell him," he said.



Sanchez turned down a £225,000 a week at the Emirates earlier this summer, but the Gunners are hopeful that their latest offer of £300,000 a week will be sufficient to extend the Chilean's contract, The Mail claims.



The 28-year-old is a certainty to miss the Premier League opener against Leicester City on Friday night after Wenger revealed that he sustained a minor abdominal strain prior which will keep him out for 'a while'.

