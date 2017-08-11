Newcastle United to sign talented Chelsea youngster

Newcastle United are on the cusp of agreeing a season long loan deal for Chelsea forward Kenedy. The talented Brazilian, who posted controversial comments on social media just a few weeks back, will agree a loan transfer next week.





Rafa Benitez confirmed to the press last week that a deal for a Chelsea starlet would be agreed and Kenedy appears to be the player set to make a move to St James' Park.



Kenedy has appeared in 15 games for the Blues since his arrival from Fluminese in 2015 and spent some of the last season on loan at Watford. Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has high hopes for the 21-year-old and the player will now earn further Premier League experience at the Toon Army.



Kenedy is comfortable playing up front, on the wing or as a left-back and it is that versatility that has attracted Rafa Benitez to the young player. Kenedy has four years remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

