Tottenham to sign Pape Chiekh Diop

Tottenham Hotspur are set to finally agree a deal for their first signing of the summer in Celta Vigo midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop. The Spanish under-19 international is very highly rated by Spurs.





Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been frustrated in the transfer market so far this summer but has been working closely with manager Mauricio Pochettino to agree on a deal for youngster Diop. Tottenham have famously left most of their transfer business until the end of the transfer window, signing all of their players during August in previous seasons.



The 20-year-old emerged as a player for the future last year having made his debut for the La Liga side and is now set for a dream move to England.



According to reports from Spain, Spurs have tabled a bid of approximately 7.5 million euros for the midfielder with a further 3 million euros to be paid depending on performance.



Tottenham will beat Atletico Madrid and German side Bayer Leverkusen to the signature of the youngster.

