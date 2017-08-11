Yohan Cabaye set for France return?

French midfielder Yohan Cabaye could be set for a return to his home country; with the Crystal Palace player linked with Marseille and Monaco this weekend. The central midfielder, currently on the sidelines through injury, has been informed that he is free to leave the club.





With both Marseille and Monaco linked with a transfer move for the former Newcastle United star, Cabaye is believed to be very interested in a return to his homeland and Crystal Palace's newly appointed manager Frank De Boer is open to offers for the player.



The 31-year-old had a one year spell with Paris St Germain during the 2014-15 season and prior to that spent seven years with Lille. According to multiple reports from France, Cabaye wants to return as soon as possible and finish his career back home.



Monaco and Marseille are rumoured to have tabled 7.5 million euro bids for the player, which is some way off of the 10 million euros that Frank De Boer is looking to recoup for the French international.

