Stoke City complete signing of Porto defender

Stoke City have completed the signing of Bruno Martins Indi from FC Porto for a fee of £7 million following a successful loan spell with The Potters last season.





Holland international, Martins Indi, returns to the Premier League having impressed Mark Hughes during the 35 Stoke City appearances he made throughout the previous campaign.



The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract at the Bet365 Stadium as Stoke look to improve on an underwhelming 13th place Premier League finish last time around.



Martins Indi becomes Mark Hughes' fifth acquisition of the summer, having already secured the permanent signings of Darren Fletcher, Josh Tymon and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, alongside the loan signing of Chelsea's Kurt Zouma.



The defender has been heavily linked with a return to Stoke City ever since his loan with the club expired, however, it has taken until today for an agreement to be reached.



Tony Scholes, Stoke's chief executive, spoke about the signing of Martins Indi, saying "Bruno loved being with us last season and made no secret of his desire to move here permanently. We've had to be patient in our dealings with Porto but we're really pleased with the outcome."



Stoke begin their Premier League campaign on Saturday when they travel to a new look Everton side, who have the top six in their sights.







