Burnley offer for Chris Wood rejected

Championship side Leeds United have rejected an initial £15 million offer for New Zealand international striker Chris Wood . The prolific forward has scored 41 goals in 81 games since his arrival at Elland Road.





Burnley have so far struggled in the transfer market this summer and are reportedly desperate to bring in fresh faces before the transfer window slams shut on August 31st. Chris Wood appears to be Burnley head coach Sean Dyche's top target and the striker himself is believed to be desperate for a move to the Premier League.



Wood, who had enjoyed a short spell with Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion, bagged 27 goals in 44 Championship games last season and proved himself to be one of the league's most prolific strikers.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United have told Burnley that the first offer made for the striker is a considerable distance off of their valuation, which is believed to be in the region of £20 million.



Wood has two years remaining on his contract at Elland Road.

