Newcastle United set to sign Olarenwaju Kayode

Olarenwaju Kayode is set to become Newcastle United's first major signing of a frustrating summer in the transfer market for the Toon Army. The player will arrive from Austria Vienna and sign a four-year contract at St James' Park.





Rafa Benitez has been in the press and very vocal regarding his club's frustrations on the transfer market and Newcastle's first foray into the market this summer comes in the shape of Olarenwaju Kayode, known as "Larry". The powerful forward bagged 30 goals in 67 games for Austria Vienna and prior to his arrival at the Austrian capital side, Olarenwaju played in Israel for Maccabi Netanya.



Newcastle United are hopeful that a deal can be agreed early next week and are set to push for special dispensation for the player to secure a work permit to play in the English Premier League. Newcastle United will sign the player for an estimated 5.5 million euros and have apparently beaten Premier League rivals Watford to the Nigerian striker's coveted signature.

