Frank de Boer unsure of Mamadou Sakho deal

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer has admitted that he is unsure whether the Eagles could retain the services of Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho . The France international was a huge hit during his loan spell at Selhurst Park in the second half of last season.





Sakho has been sidelined from first-team duties by Jurgen Klopp, who does not see him as part of his plans. Despite this, the Eagles have not been able to finalise a permanent deal for the Frenchman with the Reds holding out for at least £30m to offload him for good.



During his press-conference prior to the Huddersfield Town game, De Boer was posed a question on Sakho, for which he admitted that he does not know whether the player would return to south London this summer.



"I don't know. He was a major impact last season, everybody knows what he did. He was not only good on the pitch but also in the dressing room.If you can get that kind of quality of player it always benefits your team," he is quoted as saying by ESPN.



De Boer has been fairly selective with his signings this summer with Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek having arrived on loan from Manchester United and Chelsea respectively whilst Jairo Riedewald joined from Ajax on a permanent basis.

