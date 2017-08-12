Ivan Perisic's agent meets with Manchester United officials?

Croatia international Ivan Perisic could still join Manchester United this summer after his agent met with Manchester United officials to discuss a proposed transfer.

The 28-year-old has been earmarked as a top target for the Red Devils, but they have so far failed to negotiate a deal with Inter Milan reluctant to come down from their £48.5m asking price.



Inter coach Luciano Spalletti had recently poured cold water on a potential deal stating the negotiations for the attacker were 'closed' but according to FCInterNews, Perisic's representative Fali Ramadani met with United's officials to discuss his client's future.



Perisic was one of the standout performers for the Nerazzurri last season with 11 goals and eight assists, but this was not sufficient to provide them European football.



As a result, the forward is assessing his future at San Siro with Jose Mourinho prepared to offer him a regular spot on the left side of the attack.



Perisic currently has three more years on his Inter Milan contract, and the Serie A club are in no urgent need to cash in on his signature unless their valuation is matched.



Inter Milan had proposed to sign Anthony Martial on a season-long loan to reduce the overall value of the transfer, but United knocked back the approach straightaway.

