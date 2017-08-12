Eden Hazard on Real Madrid radar

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard could be the subject of interest from Real Madrid, should they fail to pursue the services of AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The European champions have been in constant contact with the Principality outfit for the teenage forward, and they are hoping to finalising a deal before the transfer deadline.



Should the deal not go through, the La Liga holders have identified a suitable backup in Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Don Balon reports. The Belgian attacker is currently recovering from an ankle problem, but he is nevertheless seen as a prime option following another top campaign with the Blues.



Hazard bagged 16 goals during the Blues' league triumph last term, and he, later on, refused to rule out a future move to the Bernabeu. The arrival of Hazard to Los Blancos would present doubts over the future of Gareth Bale, who is currently the most insecure of the front three involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

