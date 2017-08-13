Record Breaker: Mbappe to become new record signing

When Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain this month for a fee of £198 million, he became the most expensive player of all time, by some distance. The Brazilian superstar's reign at the top of the transfer fee list looks set to be over though, as PSG prepare to spend in excess of £200 million on Kylian Mbappe .





Teenage sensation Mbappe introduced himself to the footballing world last season as he glittered in Monaco's eye-catching team. He has looked certain to leave all summer long, but his next destination has been up for debate, with a new team said to be the favourites every day.



Paris Saint-Germain appear to have won the race to sign Mbappe and will complete the deal in the coming week, according to various news outlets.



Whilst an initial fee of £173 million has been agreed between Monaco and PSG, the 18-year-old is set to become the most expensive player ever due to the £30 million of add-ons that Monaco have included in the sale, seeing the cost rise to above £200 million.



Many questions are being asked about how PSG can spend this sort of money (around £400 million on two players) and still abide by UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.



The Ligue 1 side don't appear too worried about the situation, with their desperation to succeed in the Champions League seeing them still linked with a move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez too.







