Liverpool identify Coutinho replacement

Philippe Coutinho handed in a transfer request to Liverpool bosses this week as he tries to force a move to Barcelona. The Anfield club rejected the request and maintain that the Brazilian is going nowhere. However, as Barcelona continue to chase the playmaker, Liverpool have identified a Serie A target to replace him.





Coutinho is certain to have been a key part of Jurgen Klopp's plans for the coming season as Liverpool attempt to compete seriously in both the Premier League and Champions League.



Whilst the club insists that they will reject any offers for the 25-year-old, Klopp will be more than aware that an unhappy player within the squad could deteriorate the harmony of the entire team.



The Mirror today explains that if Liverpool finally allow Coutinho to leave for Barcelona, they will look to replace him with Napoli star, Lorenzo Insigne. The 26-year-old Italian scored twenty goals for Napoli last season, helping them to a third place finish in Serie A.



Insigne is rated at around £60 million the report suggests, and with Coutinho expected to cost in excess of £100 million, Liverpool would certainly be able to afford him.



Whilst Insigne is currently the first choice replacement, Jurgen Klopp is also said to be a big fan of Schalke's Max Meyer, who is said to be willing to listen to offers from other clubs.



