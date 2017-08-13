Ozil offered to Barcelona

Despite Mesut Ozil appearing to have finally come to terms with staying at Arsenal, reports in Spain are suggesting today that the German international is still looking to leave The Emirates and has been offered to Spanish giants Barcelona by his agent.

28-year-old Ozil has entered the final year of his Arsenal contract and is yet to agree on a new deal with the Premier League side. The former Real Madrid playmaker has been rumoured to be planning an exit from the club for some time now, along with another key player, Alexis Sanchez.



Don Balon reports that Ozil's agent has been in contact with Barcelona, explaining that his client is looking to move on. If Barcelona are in fact interested in the German, they may opt to wait until next summer in order to sign an experienced player on a free transfer.



Barcelona have been linked with some big money signings in recent days, with the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele being heavily speculated to be on their way to Camp Nou.



With Andres Iniesta expected to finish his Barcelona career at the end of the coming season, the club may opt to bring in a player similar to Ozil to try and fill the gap.



