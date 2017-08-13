Tottenham start new season with victory at St. James Park

Tottenham Hotspur's bid for a Premier League title started off extremely well with a 2-0 victory against newly promoted Newcastle United at St. James Park.





Tottenham put in a ruthless second-half performance to sink newly promoted Newcastle United, who won the Championship last season.



The match already seemed like a mismatch on paper as the Magpies, who conceded a considerable amount of goals last season in the Championship with 40, were coming up against the Premier League's most potent attacking side as Spurs scored 86 goals last season.



The first half was extremely slow as both teams failed to shift out of first gear as the ball was contested mostly in midfield.



The second half immediately brought more drama to the game as Harry Kane, who interestingly enough has not scored a Premier League in August, spurred a one-on-one chance, shooting straight at Newcastle goalkeeper Robert Elliot.



Just minutes later, however, Jonjo Shelvey received a straight red after stamping on Dele Alli's hand as he attempted to get the ball off the England international to restart the game after a brief stoppage. Shelvey has shown this sort of outburst before and this would come back to haunt his team.



On the hour mark, the brilliant Christian Eriksen chipped in a lovely pass to Dele Alli in the box who stretched his leg out to guide the ball into the net. 10 minutes later left-back Ben Davies was played in by Eriksen again who sent in a finesse shot into the net from close range.



Kane went on to hit the post and had a goal ruled out for offside as his search for a Premier League goal in August continues.



Tottenham, without first choice full-backs Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier, showed the same ruthlessness they ended last season with and look extremely robust in their bid to win the league.





