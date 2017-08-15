Asensio calls emergency talks with Real Madrid amid Arsenal interest

Real Madrid's hot prospect Marco Asensio has called emergency talks with the Spanish champions as he looks to use interest from Arsenal to secure a better deal. Arsene Wenger is believed to be willing to meet the 21-year-old's £72 million release clause.

Attacking midfielder Asensio continues to impress as he gains more game time for Real Madrid, showing flair and a natural eye for goal. A goal in the Champions League final against Juventus proved that he can perform at the top level, which he enhanced further with an impressive late goal against Barcelona on Sunday.



Spanish news outlet, Diario Gol, reports that Premier League side Arsenal are very interested in the Spanish international, but he would prefer to use that interest to negotiate an enhanced contract at the Bernabeu.



Asensio is currently still on a youth salary at Real Madrid, which he believes doesn't reflect his performances last season. The likes of Luca Modric and Toni Kroos are on a salary seven-times higher than the attacking midfielder, which is the sort of wage that he is looking to negotiate.



Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt



Instagram: @EyeFootballMatt

