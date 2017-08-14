Premier League managers call for changes to transfer window

Premier League managers are calling for an adjustment to be made to the summer transfer window which currently continues past the beginning of the new season. The likes of Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Swansea's Paul Clement are just two managers who want change as key players in their squads continue to be linked with moves away.

Football clubs have all summer long to assemble their teams for the upcoming season, yet we still see an abundance of business carried out in the final days before the 31st August deadline.



For managers who have players who are wanted by other clubs, they face the possibility of losing star players who are part of their plans for the season ahead and risk causing an unsettled atmosphere within the squad if they refuse to let them go.



That is the situation that both Liverpool and Swansea City find themselves in, amongst others. Philippe Coutinho appears to be edging closer to a Barcelona move each day, whilst it is surprising that Gylfi Sigurdsson has not yet moved from Swansea to Everton.



By changing the transfer deadline to the eve of the new season, managers and players would know exactly where they will be playing their football, at least until January, and the unsettled characters would be able to focus on the task at hand at their current clubs when the whistle of the first fixture of the new season is blown.



Developments on Monday evening are suggesting that representatives from all twenty Premier League clubs will meet in September to discuss possible changes for future transfer windows.



