Inter target Manchester City duo

Serie A giants Inter Milan are targeting a Manchester City defensive duo as they aim to launch a bid to become Italian champions once again. Luciano Spalletti wants to tighten up his team's back line and senses he could get the Premier League players for a cut price.





Both Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala arrived at Premier League side Manchester City with the expectation that comes with a large price tag. Otamendi joined City in 2015 for £28.5 million, whilst Mangala cost £31.8 million the year before.



The pace and intensity of the Premier League made it difficult for either player to establish themselves as a solid defender in England and have therefore been linked with moves away. Mangala spent the duration of last season on loan with La Liga side Valencia.



Whilst some questions are still being asked of Nicolas Otamendi, he has certainly improved during his time at The Etihad, featuring 43 times for Pep Guardiola's side last season.



Calciomercato reports today that Inter Milan are preparing to approach Manchester City with an offer for both players, with particular belief that they will be able to land Eliaquim Mangala.



Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt



Instagram: @EyeFootballMatt

