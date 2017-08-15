Chelsea's Costa ultimatum

Chelsea's Diego Costa has done everything within his power to force a move away from the club after being told he is not part of this season's plan. The Spanish striker has not been seen at the club for some time now, opting instead to spend his time in Brazil whilst he tries to persuade the Premier League champions to sell him back to Atletico Madrid. Now, Chelsea have issued him an ultimatum which he must stick to in order for the club to sell him as soon as possible.





The club's top-scorer last season, it has been a real fall from grace for Diego Costa. He has been in the news daily over the course of the last few weeks, with the 28-year-old claiming he is being treated "like a criminal", whilst Chelsea have concerns that his potential value could be dropping alongside his fitness levels during the time he is spending away from the club.



SunSport reports today that Chelsea have given Diego Costa four demands, all of which he must complete in order for them to cooperate and agree terms with Atletico.



Firstly, Costa must simply return to the club. He has been AWOL since before the start of the season and is rumoured to be being fined two weeks worth of wages for every match he misses. Not only must he return to the club, but the controversial attacker must be present at every training session. Following that, he must prove his match fitness and finally put himself in contention for selection, should the unlikeliest of call-ups to the matchday squad occur.



Costa has said “I am waiting for Chelsea to set me free. Why won’t they let me go if they don’t want me?", but Chelsea are more than aware that they will be able to see a larger fee for their former star if he is fit, ready to play and showing some sort of discipline.



