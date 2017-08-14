Newcastle to complete Joselu signing

Newcastle United are close to completing the signing of 27-year-old Stoke City striker Joselu, who is expected to set The Magpies back £5 million. Joselu scored four Premier League goals during his time with The Potters.





Stoke were said to be unkeen on the idea of selling Joselu to Newcastle earlier in the month, but as they look set to complete the loan signing of PSG attacker Jese Rodriguez, squad places for the season will be at a premium.



Joselu is a former Spain under-21 international and also has Real Madrid, Celta Vigo and Hoffenheim on his CV. The striker spent last season on loan with La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna, where he hit the net six times.



At 6ft 3in, Newcastle fans can look forward to seeing an attacker who provides a genuine aerial threat whilst also being a real poacher who comes alive in the penalty area.



Rafa Benitez will make Joselu his sixth summer signing, although he still insists that the club need more additions if they are to make a smooth transition to the Premier League.







