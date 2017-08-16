Manchester City fail in bid for former United defender
Manchester City have had an £18 million offer rejected by West Bromwich Albion for Northern Ireland centre-back, Jonny Evans. The 29-year-old joined The Baggies in 2015 after almost a decade with City's fierce rivals, Manchester United.
Defensive errors cost Manchester City on a number of occasions last season and manager Pep Guardiola is not leaving it to chance this season by signing numerous defensive reinforcements.
Whilst a number of fullbacks have joined the club, Guardiola is still on the lookout for a new centre back. Virgil van Dijk has been linked to the club, but he looks more likely to join Liverpool or Chelsea.
BBC Sport reports that Manchester City have made an £18 million bid to West Brom for Jonny Evans, but the West Midlands side have quickly declined it, insisting that he is not for sale.
Leicester City and Arsenal have also shown interest in Evans this summer, but they received the same response upon their inquiries.
West Brom manager Tony Pulis signed Gareth Barry this week to add valuable experience to his squad, so he will not want to reverse that by losing another experienced player in Evans, who made just shy of 200 Manchester United appearances.
Facebook: /EyeFootball
Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt
Instagram: @EyeFootballMatt
Arsenal news
Arsenal's Gabriel close to Valencia switch
Will Arsenal finish in the top four this season?
Chelsea news
Deportivo could loan Diego Costa
Henrikh Mkhitaryan admits Nemanja Matic surprise
Liverpool news
Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo joins Fulham on loan
Christian Pulisic rubbishes Liverpool links
Leicester City news
Watford end interest in Islam Slimani
Watford want Leicester's record signing