Christian Pulisic rubbishes Liverpool links

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Christian Pulisic after the American international insisted he was happy at Borussia Dortmund and rejected a move to Anfield.





Pulisic had somewhat of a breakthrough season for Dortmund last season, making a total of 45 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals. He also registered an impressive nine assists and drawn three penalties as well. He only made 12 appearances in the 2015/16 season and scored twice.



Many clubs across Europe lined up for the talented 18-year-old, including PSG, Real Madrid, and Liverpool. The Reds have been the most persistent as manager Jurgen Klopp tried to use his connections back in Dortmund for a potential deal.



However, Pulisic himself has now come on record to rubbish those links and pledged his future to Borussia Dortmund. Speaking to German newspaper Sport Bild, he was quoted as saying: "I'm focused on the start of the season. I'll lay it on the line for you: I am not thinking about changing clubs. After all, I only signed a new deal through to 2020 in January. I am very happy at Dortmund."



This will come as a blow for Liverpool as Klopp searches for more young talent to fit into his senior side to give his team a bit of longevity and freshness. Pulisic has shown that he can play at the very top from his performances in the Champions League and for the United States national team, where he has scored seven goals in 15 appearances.

