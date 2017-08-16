Carlos Bacca joins Villarreal from AC Milan

Big spenders AC Milan have offloaded one of their key forwards, Carlos Bacca , to Spanish side Villarreal on a season-long loan deal.

Spanish newspaper AS reported that the clubs agreed on a fee of €2.5 million and will also have the option of making the move permanent for €15.5 million. The forward was always keen on a move back to La Liga where he previously excelled for Sevilla, scoring 34 goals in just 72 games in the league, and 49 goals in 108 games in all competition.



Bacca had also been consistent with AC Milan over the past two seasons, scoring 31 goals in 69 games in Serie A, and 34 goals in 76 games in all competition. However, he reportedly did not like Italian style of football where forwards are given very little space and have to be tactically aware, whereas he had more free reign in La Liga, hence the desire to move back.



Milan coach Vincenzo Montella also deemed him surplus to requirement after bringing in Fabio Borini and having a further plan of acquiring the services of Andrea Belotti.



Villarreal confirmed the news on the club's official website in a statement that read: "Villarreal CF and AC Milan have come to an agreement for the loan of Colombian forward Carlos Bacca, who will wear yellow for the 2017/18 season. The agreement involves a purchase option for the player at the end of the season."



Bacca was all smiles and told the club's reporters: "I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to arrive to a great club like Villarreal. I want to send a special salute to all the club fans."

