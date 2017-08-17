Leicester demand £40 million for Drinkwater

Leicester City have told Chelsea that they must pay £40 million if they are to sign their key midfield player, Danny Drinkwater . The England midfielder has seen his profile rise rapidly in the last couple of seasons and now Chelsea see him as an ideal replacement for Nemanja Matic .

Matic gave Chelsea a display of what they would be missing out on during his Manchester United debut, after he too was valued at £40 million. With Leicester well aware that Chelsea have received that fee, they want all of it if they are to sell their player.



With Drinkwater being a homegrown player and his contract still having four years remaining, his price is certain to be high, as we have seen on numerous occasions throughout this transfer window. Whilst Chelsea may not agree with that valuation, The Telegraph suggests that Antonio Conte is so desperate to strengthen his squad in the coming days that Chelsea will return to The Foxes with an increased offer.



Drinkwater, who missed Leicester's opening fixture with injury, operates as a holding midfielder, with him providing the foundations which attacks can be built on. Whether he is in the blue of Leicester or the blue of Chelsea, the 27-year-old could be set for another impressive season.



