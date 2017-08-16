Arsenal's Gabriel close to Valencia switch

Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista is reportedly close to sealing a move to Spanish club Valencia. The Brazilian has failed to make himself a regular at the Emirates since his arrival from Villareal in 2015.

Gabriel managed just 15 appearances in the top-flight last season while damaging his knee ligaments in the final league game against Everton.



According to The Mirror, the 26-year-old is still recovering from his long-term injury, but a return to La Liga could be finalised before this month's transfer deadline.



The centre-back has not got an extended run in the Gunners lineup in recent years with injuries and the competition for places often seeing him drop to the bench.



Los Che are expecting to sign Gabriel for a fee of around £10m, which is £5m less than what the Gunners paid to Villareal in the winter of 2015.



Gabriel earned his maiden callup with Brazil shortly after his Gunners arrival, but he failed to make an appearance for the South American nation.

