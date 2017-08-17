No way Rose: Spurs to say no to Chelsea

Outspoken England fullback Danny Rose is set to see a move from Tottenham Hotspur to Chelsea denied with Spurs ready to reject any offers that come their way for the 27-year-old. Rose said recently that he believes he should receive a higher salary and Chelsea are willing to offer him double his current income.





In April 2010, Danny Rose introduced himself to the Tottenham fans in the best possible way, by scoring an outstanding volley against bitter rivals Arsenal at White Hart Lane.



In the time since then, Rose has established himself as the club's first choice left back and gone on to earn himself a place in the national squad. In an interview with The Sun recently, Rose questioned his club's lack of business in the transfer window, before questioning their tight wage structure, which sees players earn much less than they could elsewhere. Rose currently earns around £65,000 per week, but said on the matter “I am not playing as well as I have done not to get paid what I think I am worth."



Chelsea, who are on the lookout for players to strengthen their squad, identified the possibility of Rose looking for a move away from Spurs and are preparing to offer £50 million to their London rivals.



The Evening Standard reports today that Tottenham will not even entertain an offer from Chelsea as they have no desire to do business with the West London club. Chelsea have been linked with numerous Tottenham players in the past but have missed out on them as Spurs look to do business elsewhere.



