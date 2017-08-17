Jose to offer Zlatan coaching role

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was an instant hit at Manchester United, being the club's top scorer in his first season at Old Trafford. A contract extension looked a certainty until a season-ending injury struck during the club's Europa League quarter final. Now, the Swedish superstar could be set to agree a coaching role with Manchester United.





35-year-old Ibrahimovic is currently a free agent as he continues his rehabilitation from that devastating knee ligament injury. He has been linked with a number of clubs around the world, but he is believed to see his Manchester United career as 'unfinished business' as he approaches the end of his playing career.



Manager Jose Mourinho is also keen on seeing Ibrahimovic return to his squad, with the experience that he can bring to any team priceless. Whilst an initial return would see him arrive as a player again, The Independent reports today that The Red Devils will also offer him a coaching role when his playing days are over.



Mourinho is said to see Ibrahimovic as a similar figure within the club as Didier Drogba was at Chelsea. In addition to the knowledge and ability that Ibrahimovic could pass on to the younger players, Mourinho believes that he could provide a valuable bridge between manager and players.



Whilst the veteran striker would be ideal for such a role, for now, he insists that there is plenty more to come on the pitch from Zlatan.



