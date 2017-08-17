Manchester United dealt Sergi Roberto blow

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho seems pretty content with his squad for the season ahead, but that does not mean that he is not on the lookout to enhance his squad further. Barcelona's Sergi Roberto has emerged as a target for the Premier League side, but Barca insist he is going nowhere.





Roberto has a £36 million release clause written into his contract, which has also got Chelsea interested as they look to replace Nemanja Matic, who made the move to Manchester.



The 25-year-old has slipped down the pecking order at the Nou Camp and The Manchester Evening News reports that he is concerned that the signing of former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho will push him down further.



Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde dealt interested clubs a blow by insisting that Sergi Roberto is an important player for them this season, although he did admit that he may not feature in every game. Valverde told Mundo Deportivo “In some games he will be a major player and in some games no, but he remains an important player.”



Mourinho may decide that he does not require any further central midfield additions this summer, but if he does still want to sign Roberto, the club may make an offer to test Barcelona's resolve.



