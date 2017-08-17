Dele Alli not for sale at any price

Tottenham Hotspur chairman, Daniel Levy , has warned the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City to not even both attempting to sign Dele Alli because he is not for sale at any price.





21-year-old Alli has been a real success story for Tottenham since arriving from MK Dons, with Spurs surely not expecting him to settle into the first team and become a star player so quickly after his £5 million move.



In the coming years, the attacking midfielder is expected to become one of Europe's top players and Tottenham have no intention of letting him make those improvements at another club.



Barcelona and Manchester City, amongst others, have been monitoring Alli this summer, but Tottenham's chairman has told them not to waste their time.



With Neymar being sold for a record £198 million and Kylian Mbappe expected to cost over £150 million, Daniel Levy believes that his young superstar should be considered in the same bracket as those players, but even at those prices, he would not be sold.



Tottenham are already expecting to have to fend off late offers for one first team player, Danny Rose, as we head towards deadline day and they are hoping that clubs don't make an approach for another.



