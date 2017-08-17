Manchester United monitoring Arsenal ace

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with Jose Mourinho struggling to secure his fourth signing of the transfer window.





The Special One has signed up the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic this summer, and he is on the search for an effective winger to complete his squad.



According to The Sun, Oxlade-Chamberlain is among the names propping up the United shortlist with the transfer window closing in a fortnight's time.



However, Jose Mourinho has stated that he will not moan over United's inability to recruit another player with the club already in a good position to compete for the Premier League title.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has also attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool this month, but Arsene Wenger is still hoping to keep the 23-year-old for the long-term.



The England international currently has less than a year left on his Gunners contract, but his £120,000-a-week demands appear to have stalled talks over an extension.

