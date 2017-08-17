Julian Draxler free to leave PSG?
Former Arsenal and Liverpool target Julian Draxler is reportedly deemed surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain, just seven months after his arrival from Wolfsburg.
The World Cup winner had been strongly tipped to join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool during the January transfer window before he made the move to Les Parisiens in a £30m deal.
According to The Sun, Draxler is free to pursue a fresh club this summer as his playing time would be limited over the course of the season.
Neymar, and Angel di Maria are the preferred players to partner Edinson Cavani upfront while the German also faces potential competition from Lucas Moura and Javier Pastore out wide.
Arsenal and Liverpool remain long-time admirers of the highly-rated forward, but Mundo Deportivo claims that the player has been offered to Barcelona, although he is not on their wishlist.
Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their interest in signing Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in recent weeks, and his arrival could accelerate Draxler's exit from Parc des Princes.
