Roma switch interest to former Chelsea winger

AS Roma will reportedly seek to finalise a deal for former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado after they failed in their attempts to sign Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City.

The Colombia international is currently in the ranks of Juventus, who paid a £17.6m fee to secure his services from Chelsea this summer.



Cuadrado had spent two separate seasons on loan with Bianconeri prior to his permanent switch, and the club are considering selling him on a profit this month.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Giallorossi will seek to do business with their league rivals after they were rebuffed in their approach to sign Mahrez.



Leicester City turned down multiple Roma bids for Mahrez - with the latest being £30m, and they have now shifted their interest towards Cuadrado.



Roma are reported to be planning a similar £30m bid for the Colombian, who has mainly occupied the right wing-back role at Juventus.



Cuadrado is vastly experienced in the Serie A after having made 163 appearances with Juventus, Fiorentina and Udinese.

