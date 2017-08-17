Moussa Sissoko denies agreement with any club

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko took to Twitter earlier today to deny reports linking him with a move away from the club amidst rumours about him going to the Turkish Super League.





Moussa Sissoko endured a difficult season at Tottenham following his staggering £30 million move from Newcastle. He only made six starts for Tottenham in the league, with manager Mauricio Pochettino preferring to start players like Dembele and Eric Dier ahead of him.



Pochettino himself said Sissoko had "failed to live up to expectations" and that "he needs to work hard and show in the future he deserves to be involved in the team."



This led to widespread rumours from the start of the summer transfer window linking the Frenchman with a move away from the club. At one point, Barcelona were even rumoured to be interested in the 28-year-old. Since then, Premier League clubs like Everton, West Brom, West Ham, and Liverpool have expressed interest in him.



Football.London even claimed that the Tottenham's owner Daniel Levy blocked a transfer to Turkish club Trabzonspor, where the club reportedly offered £95,000 in weekly wages.



However, Sissoko has come on social media to refute any rumours linking him with a move away from Spurs. He took to Twitter and said: "Is every fly that flies real information? No agreement with any club, so stay cool."

