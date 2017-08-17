Tottenham agree Sanchez deal

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign 21-year-old Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez according to Sky Sports. The centre back refused to play in the Dutch giants' game at the weekend as he tried to force a move to the Premier League.





Sanchez, who has two international caps for Colombia, will become Tottenham's first signing of the summer and could open the floodgates for more signings to come for the North London club in the coming days.



The Independent understands that Spurs will pay Ajax an initial fee of £28 million, with the possibility of an extra £14 million in add-ons, which would come up slightly short of the £45 million that they raised by selling Kyle Walker to Manchester City.



Ajax insisted that Sanchez was not for sale earlier in the week as they offered him a lucrative new deal, but the player's determination to move to England appears to have given them no choice in the matter.



The signing of Davinson Sanchez could also kick start a chain of transfers involving other Premier League teams. West Bromwich Albion are pursuing Spurs defender Kevin Wimmer, who may now be allowed to leave with another defender joining the club and in turn, Manchester City continue to chase West Brom defender Jonny Evans.



Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt



Instagram: @EyeFootballMatt

