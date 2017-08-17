Kevin Wimmer close to West Bromwich Albion switch

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly lodged an initial £15m bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Kevin Wimmer .





The Austria international has managed just 14 league appearances for Spurs since arriving from German club Koln in the summer of 2015.



Baggies boss Tony Pulis has been hot on the trail for a new centre-back in recent weeks, but he has been left disappointed with the club's failure to sign Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson.



According to The Telegraph, Pulis appears to have made a breakthrough in the pursuit of Spurs' Wimmer, and the Baggies are now at an advanced stage to secure his services.



The report adds that the deal could be finalised by the start of next week with the Baggies due to pay £15m plus another £5m in add-ons for the 24-year-old defender.



Wimmer has previously insisted that he would like to prolong his career in the Premier League, and this has attracted notable interest from Stoke City and Crystal Palace as well.

