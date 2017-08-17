West Ham winger told he can leave

West Ham United have told Robert Snodgrass that he is free to leave the club after being deemed surplus to requirements at the London Stadium, despite only arriving from Hull City in January.





Snodgrass joined West Ham during the winter transfer window after some impressive displays for Hull City. Following the sale of Dimitri Payet, the East London club splashed £10 million on the Scotland international, but he struggled to settle at the club.



The former Leeds United and Norwich City winger made just eight starts for West Ham, failing to score a single goal and contributing to just two goals.



Sky Sports is reporting today that after being left out of the squad for Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Manchester United, Robert Snodgrass has been told that he is free to leave the club. The Hammers have suggested they would be willing to listen to either permanent or loan offers from other clubs.



With the 29-year-old set to leave the club, West Ham may be making space in their squad in the hope that a deal for William Carvalho can be completed in the coming days.



Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt



Instagram: @EyeFootballMatt

