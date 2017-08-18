Kalinic's AC Milan move in danger after Fiorentina reject payment method

Nikola Kalinic 's move to AC Milan has been cast into doubt after Fiorentina rejected Milan's reported pay-plus-bonuses payment method for the Croatian forward.





Many newspapers and news sites confirmed Kalinic's £27 million move to AC Milan, but an official announcement from both clubs was never released. According to Italian news outlet Football Italia, the delay in the confirmation of the move is due to Fiorentina rejecting Milan's payment method for the midfielder.



Milan wants to break up the agreed £27 million fee into an initial £20 million payment upfront, followed by bonuses and add-ons which will eventually lead to Fiorentina getting the additional £7 million agreed upon over the course of four years. The Viola aren't satisfied with this payment method and have asked for at least £25 million up front instead.



Kalinic skipped training today in an apparent effort to force a move to Milan and will likely face disciplinary action for this incident. The Rossoneri will likely end up succumbing to Fiorentina's demands as they are in need of a forward.



They recently let Carlos Bacca leave for Villareal on a one-year loan deal and M'Baye Niang is close to a move to Russian side Spartak Moscow, leaving the side with only new signings Andre Silva and Fabio Borini as forwards.



Kalinic is also likely Milan's last opportunity to get a top striker having missed out on Andrea Belotti and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 29-year-old Croatian scored 20 goals for Fiorentina last season.

