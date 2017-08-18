Real Madrid goalkeeper Ruben Yanez joins Getafe

The young goalkeeper has finally left Real Madrid after two full seasons with the senior side in which he failed to make a single competitive appearance for the team.





The 23-year-old rose up the youth ranks at Real Madrid before being called up to the senior team for the 2015/16 season. He played for Real Madrid's C team in the Spanish Segunda División B, the third tier of Spanish football in the 2012/13 season.



Just a year later, he was promoted to Real Madrid's B team, better known as Real Madrid Castilla in Segunda División. He played a pivotal role in that squad in the 2014/15 season, making 30 appearances. Subsequently, he was promoted to the senior team by then manager Rafael Benitez.



He made his debut for the senior side in an international friendly against Valerenga in Oslo, coming on for Kiko Casilla. That same season, Yanez would be the third-choice keeper behind Keylor Navas and Casilla as Real Madrid lifted the Champions League in 2016.



However, Yanez's progress in the team would halt there as he did not make a single appearance for the senior side last season under Zinedine Zidane. As expected, the youngster has moved on to pastures new at Getafe, who have immediately sent Yanez on loan to Spanish second division side Cadiz to get some much needed game time.



Real Madrid issued an official statement on the club's website that read: "Real Madrid C. F. and Getafe C. F. have reached an agreement for the transfer of Rubén Yáñez. The club expresses its thanks for what has been an exemplary career throughout the seven seasons the player has spent as part of Real Madrid, which has seen him come through the academy and break into the first-team squad."

