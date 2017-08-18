Everton plot audacious Costa move

It's hard to remember a time when Chelsea striker Diego Costa was not in the headlines. He released a statement this week suggesting that he was only interested in a move to Atletico Madrid but with the La Liga side unable to register new players until January, Costa has emerged as a shock loan target for Everton.





Ronald Koeman has been busy putting his mark on the Everton squad this summer, with eight new players arriving at Goodison Park and suggestions that the former Southampton manager is not finished yet.



The fact that Everton are being linked with a striker that was the top scorer for the Premier League champions last season shows the progress that they are making and highlights their real ambition for the seasons ahead.



Whilst Costa's long-term future looks certain to lie back in Madrid, he must remember that there is a World Cup next summer that he intends to be involved in for Spain.



A short-term loan with Everton would benefit his match fitness massively whilst a move to Atletico is pending and the Merseyside club would benefit from another quality signing which will help them show the rest of the Premier League what they are capable of.



Ronald Koeman refused to confirm or deny whether or not the club would make a loan move for Costa, but with just under two weeks left to go in the transfer window, we have seen more surprising deals than this in the past with deadline day looming.



