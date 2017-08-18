Jose Mourinho doubts fourth summer signing at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has hinted that the club may not make another signing before the close of the summer transfer window.

Earlier this month, Mourinho admitted that he would prefer a fourth addition to his squad following the arrivals of Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic.



However, speaking prior to the Swansea City game, the Portuguese coach has insisted that there is no pressure from his side for another recruit, and he is content with the squad as it is.



"Unless something happens that puts us in the market again. Obviously, my plans were four but I also told them to be cool, there is no pressure from me, do what you think is best for the club," Mourinho told reporters via Metro.



"We will be together again for another window in January and one next summer so there is no pressure at all from me. I am happy with the squad we have. I'm ready to go without a fourth signing."



Manchester United are at the top of the Premier League after Gameweek 1 after they thumped West Ham United by a convincing 4-0 scoreline at Old Trafford.



Summer signings Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic had strong debuts for the Red Devils, but Victor Lindelof has been left out of first-team duties with Mourinho wanting him to work harder in training in order to adapt to Premier League.

