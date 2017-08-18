Manchester City ready to up their bid for Evans

Manchester City are preparing to return to West Bromwich Albion with an improved offer for former Manchester United central defender Jonny Evans . After having two bids already rejected, The Citizens are willing to up their attempts to an offer of £22 million.





Pep Guardiola sees Evans as the appropriate addition to his defence for the coming season, knowing how important his Premier League experience could be in the title run in.



Not only will his experience benefit the side, the fact that he will be a homegrown player will contribute to the minimum number that a team must have to meet Premier League and UEFA regulations.



If West Brom accept an offer from City, they are willing to offer him a huge pay rise, which The Mirror reports will be in the region of £140,000 per week.



The arrival of Jonny Evans at The Etihad would almost certainly end Eliaquim Mangala's time at the club, who is currently attracting interest from Serie A giants, Inter Milan.



West Brom manager Tony Pulis is desperate to keep Evans at The Hawthorns, particularly after losing the experience of Darren Fletcher this summer, and Evans himself is said to be seriously considering the offer, although his previous spell with United could be something that deters him.



