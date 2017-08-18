Crystal Palace tracking promising Scotland winger

Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for RB Leipzig winger, Oliver Burke after it was suggested that the 20-year-old was surplus to requirements at the Bundesliga team. Burke became the most expensive Scottish player of all time when he moved from Nottingham Forest last summer for £13 million.





Palace manager, Frank de Boer is hoping to add quality to his team in wide positions, which has only been enhanced by the injury to Wilfried Zaha which will keep him out of action for at least a month.



Burke is considered to be one of Scottish football's hottest prospects and many expect that he will make the move to the Premier League sooner or later in his career.



The pace and power that Oliver Burke has shown at a young age has led to some calling him "The Scottish Bale", although the pressure that comes with such a comparison has shown some signs of affecting him, with Scotland manager Gordon Strachan taking the decision to drop him to the under-20 side instead of selecting him for the full national team this summer.



De Boer has refused to rule out a move for Burke and German publication Kicker has suggested that The Eagles' has registered a "concrete interest" in the winger.



