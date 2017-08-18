Arsenal dealt blow as Draxler's agent rubbishes transfer rumours

Julian Draxler was recently linked with a move to the Gunners after PSG reportedly gave him license to leave, however, his agent has now ruled out the move completely.

The 23-year-old recently captained Germany to victory at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and has shown promise to evolve one of the nation's big players leading up to the World Cup in Russia next year.



Despite his good form for his country and a decent first season for PSG where he bagged 10 goals and registered 3 assists in 25 appearances following his winter transfer move from Wolfsburg, the French club were reportedly willing to let him go. The big-money transfer of Neymar has sent Draxler lower down the pecking order behind the likes of Angel Di Maria, Javier Pastore, and Lucas Moura.



This opened up an opportunity for Arsenal to try and convince Draxler to join the club after failing to get Riyad Mahrez and Thomas Lemar themselves.



However, Draxler's agent Roger Witterman has put down rumours linking his client with a move away and insists that the German will remain at PSG this season.



Speaking to German newspaper Bild, he was quoted saying: "Draxler will stay and will not be sold this summer. Paris is building a group with the best players in the world at every post, and Julian is one of them and he wants to continue to be part of it."

