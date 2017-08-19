News » Chelsea news
Virgil van Dijk linked with Juventus
Serie A champions Juventus are reportedly planning to outmuscle the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea in the pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.
The Netherlands international handed in a transfer request earlier in the month, but the Saints remain adamant that he will not be sold during the window.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Old Lady are plotting a surprise approach for the Dutch footballer as they seek to fill the void left by Leonardo Bonucci.
Max Allegri's side struggled to organise their backline during the 3-2 Italian Super Cup loss to Lazio over the week, and the manager is desperate to recruit a top-class defender in his ranks.
Despite this, Liverpool are still deemed favourites to pursue the want away centre-back while Chelsea are eyeing a potential double swoop involving Van Dijk and his defensive partner Cedric Soares.
Van Dijk has not featured for the South Coast outfit since the 3-0 triumph over Leicester City in January where he sustained a long-term ankle problem.
Chelsea news
Virgil van Dijk linked with Juventus
Conte given go ahead to sign Inter winger
Liverpool news
Virgil van Dijk linked with Juventus
West Brom interested in Liverpool defender
Leicester City news
Roma switch interest to former Chelsea winger
Leicester demand £40 million for Drinkwater
Southampton news
Virgil van Dijk linked with Juventus
Southampton on the verge of completing £15.5 million deal for Wesley Hoedt