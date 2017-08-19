Virgil van Dijk linked with Juventus

Serie A champions Juventus are reportedly planning to outmuscle the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea in the pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk .





The Netherlands international handed in a transfer request earlier in the month, but the Saints remain adamant that he will not be sold during the window.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Old Lady are plotting a surprise approach for the Dutch footballer as they seek to fill the void left by Leonardo Bonucci.



Max Allegri's side struggled to organise their backline during the 3-2 Italian Super Cup loss to Lazio over the week, and the manager is desperate to recruit a top-class defender in his ranks.



Despite this, Liverpool are still deemed favourites to pursue the want away centre-back while Chelsea are eyeing a potential double swoop involving Van Dijk and his defensive partner Cedric Soares.



Van Dijk has not featured for the South Coast outfit since the 3-0 triumph over Leicester City in January where he sustained a long-term ankle problem.

