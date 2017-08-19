Team News: Manchester United in Saturday's early kick off

Manchester United will look to build on their impressive 4-0 victory on the opening weekend when they travel to Wales to take on Swansea City, who are preparing for the possibility of another relegation threatened season.





Jose Mourinho has named a strong starting lineup for the day's first game, knowing that victory will see them sitting top of the Premier League with six points before the rest of the day's games get underway.



Swansea City were involved in a goalless draw with Southampton last weekend and will be elated if they can keep another clean sheet today. What was already going to be a tough season for the Welsh side is set to get even harder after the departure of key player Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton this week.



Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Bartley, Mawson, Olsson, Roque Mesa, Fer, Carroll, Ayew, Abraham



Substitutes: Nordfeldt, Rangel, van der Hoorn, Fulton, Narsingh, Routledge, McBurnie



Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku.



Substitutes: Romero, Lindelof, Smalling, Fellaini, Herrera, Lingard, Martial



