Valencia carry on summer spending with signing of defender Jeison Murillo

The Spanish side have completed the signing of Jeison Murillo from Inter Milan just hours after Gabriel Paulista arrived at the club from Arsenal.

Valencia, who finished an astonishing 12th place last season in La Liga, have been in the market to ensure the club gets back on track in the league. The club announced the signing of Gabriel Paulista from Arsenal for €11 million last night on a five-year contract in an effort to shore up their defence, which was a major factor behind their dismal season.



They have now signed Inter Milan defender Jeison Murillo from Inter Milan on a two-year loan deal with a compulsory option to buy the player thereafter for €13 million.



Murillo arrived at Inter Milan from Spanish side Granada as he impressed at the Copa America for Colombia in 2015. After having a good first season, making 35 appearances for the club and even scoring two goals, he endured a torrid time towards the end of last season. While still making 30 appearances, many of them came off the bench and it was clear that he was not going to be part of manager Luciano Spalletti's plan this season.



Valencia released an official statement on the club's website that read: "Valencia CF have reached an agreement with FC Internazionale Milano for the transfer, for two seasons with a compulsory purchase option, of Colombia center-back Jeison Murillo."



Murillo will be unveiled with Gabriel later today.

