Juventus shelve plans to sign Emre Can this summer

Serie A Juventus have reportedly dropped their interest in Liverpool midfielder Emre Can following the signing of Blaise Matuidi .

The France international joined the Old Lady from Paris Saint-Germain in an £18m deal earlier on Friday thus ending the club's need for an enforcer.



According to The Sun, the deal will have a direct impact on the future of Can, who has been heavily linked with a move to Turin in recent months.



Can currently has less than a year left on his present deal, and manager Jurgen Klopp admitted earlier this week that he is unsure whether the German would extend his terms.



The Confederations Cup winner is said to want at least double of his current £55,000-a-week wages and this has stalled discussions over an extension.



Meanwhile, The Sun reports that the Old Lady could try again in a year's time for Can where he will be able to swap clubs on a Bosman transfer.

